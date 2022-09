Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at YLAW on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the GEO Group, a real estate investment trust that invests in private prisons and mental health facilities, and other defendants to New Mexico District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by an inmate at Lea County Correctional Facility. The case is 2:22-cv-00713, Grado v. The GEO Group, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

September 27, 2022, 5:08 PM