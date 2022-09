News From Law.com

How you start your law school journey does not have to determine your ultimate destination. That's the message Sarah Burstein (@design_law), a professor at Suffolk University Law School, received Monday when she reached out to lawyer friends, asking to hear from people who "(1) were unhappy with your first-semester 1L grades; AND (2) have a legal career you enjoy."

Education

September 22, 2022, 5:33 PM