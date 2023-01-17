New Suit - Intellectual Property

Fish & Richardson filed a lawsuit alleging patent, trademark and trade dress infringement Tuesday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Graco Inc. The complaint takes aim at Harbor Freight Tools USA over its Bauer and Avanti-brand 'airless' paint sprayer products, which the plaintiff asserts infringe two patents and are 'nearly identical' to Graco sprayers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-00130, Graco Inc. et al v. Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 17, 2023, 7:05 PM