New Suit - Employment

Wynn Resorts and other defendants were slapped with a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Jose A. Graciano Sr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-12024, Graciano v. Wynn Resorts Ltd. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 28, 2022, 4:46 PM