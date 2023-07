Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe and Gardner Skelton on Friday removed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Grace & Grace on behalf of attorney Michael Grace, accuses Facebook of failing to deactivate the plaintiff's account, which was allegedly hacked and used to fraudulently sell Bitcoin. The case is 7:23-cv-06076, Grace v. Meta Platforms Inc.

Internet & Social Media

July 14, 2023, 8:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Grace

defendants

Meta Platforms, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gardner Skelton PLLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims