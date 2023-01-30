Who Got The Work

Jason L. Unger, George T. Levesque, Andy Bardos and Marlene Quintana from GrayRobinson have entered appearances for the City of Miami in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 15 in Florida Southern District Court by Dechert and the ACLU Foundation of Florida on behalf of Grace Inc. and other plaintiffs, contends that the districts are currently gerrymandered to favor majority-white districts over districts with a majority of Black and Hispanic voters. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore, is 1:22-cv-24066, Grace, Inc. et al v. City of Miami.

January 30, 2023, 7:44 AM