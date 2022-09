Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGlinchey Stafford on Monday removed a discrimination lawsuit against CVS and MoneyGram to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Myron Grace and Rakhshanda Talib. The case is 1:22-cv-01722, Grace et al. v. MoneyGram et al.

Health Care

September 26, 2022, 6:20 PM