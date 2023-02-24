New Suit - Employment

Loeb & Loeb filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of Grabit Interactive Media, doing business as Kerv. The complaint pursues claims against former employee Andrew Welch for allegedly emailing Kerv investors and employees regarding 'evidence that corporate officers have not upheld their fiduciary responsibilities and have exposed the company to possibly severe legal consequences.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01394, Grabit Interactive Media, Inc. dba Kerv OR Kerv Interactive v. Welch.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 24, 2023, 12:12 PM