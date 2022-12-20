New Suit - Trademark

Hunton Andrews Kurth filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of GR Opco LLC, the operator of venues and events under the brand name E11even including the well-known Ultra Club in Miami. The suit, which targets CS Irwin LLC, Eleven IP Holdings LLC and Grassy Creek LLC, seeks a declaration that the defendants' Eleven mark for hospitality services be cancelled on the grounds of abandonment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-24119, GR OPCO, LLC v. Eleven IP Holdings, LLC et al.

