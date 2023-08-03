New Suit

Cigna, the health insurer, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Gottlieb & Greenspan on behalf of GPS of New Jersey MDPC. The court action accuses Cigna of failing to issue additional payments for emergency medical services performed by an out-of-network provider as ordered by an arbitrator pursuant to the No Surprises Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04162, GPS Of New Jersey, Mdpc v. Cigna.

Health Care

