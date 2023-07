News From Law.com

New York-based company Spytech GPS is facing a product liability lawsuit over claims that their device facilitated the murders of two people last year. The lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court, alleges a man would not have been able to stalk their ex-girlfriend across state lines without the use of a Spytec GPS tracker he had affixed under her car.

July 05, 2023, 5:16 PM

