New Suit - Trademark

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of GPI LLC. The suit pursues claims that Geese Police of DC and other defendants have continued to market their goose control service using the plaintiff’s marks after breaching a franchise agreement with the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00729, Gpi, LLC v. Double D Goose Control LLC et al.

Virginia

June 06, 2023, 11:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Gpi, LLC

Plaintiffs

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

defendants

David Marcks

Double D Goose Control LLC

Douglas Marcks

Michael Gay

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims