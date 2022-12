Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Alexander Mayer and Green Key Resources to South Dakota District Court. The suit, filed by Davenport Evans Hurwitz & Smith on behalf of gpac LLC, accuses Mayer of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role at Green Key Resources. The case is 4:22-cv-04167, gpac LLC v. Mayer et al.

South Dakota

December 02, 2022, 4:29 PM