Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ballard Spahr on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Allied Partners Management to South Dakota District Court. The complaint was filed by Davenport, Evans, Hurwitz & Smith on behalf of recruiting agency GPAC LLC. The case is 4:23-cv-04029, gpac LLC v. Allied Partners Management, LLC.

Business Services

February 24, 2023, 7:41 PM