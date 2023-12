News From Law.com International

Gowling WLG has expanded its recently-launched Frankfurt office with four new partner hires from law firms including DLA Piper and Norton Rose Fulbright. The partners bring a breadth of experience to the firm across practice areas including finance, intellectual property (IP), employment and dispute resolution, and join the Global 200 Top 100 firm, alongside a counsel, on January 1, 2024.

December 04, 2023, 5:24 AM

