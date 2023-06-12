New Suit - Employment

Miller Shah LLP and Olivier & Schreiber filed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Cyprexx Services LLC and related entities on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of two maintenance workers who contend that the defendants misclassified them as independent contractors to avoid compensating them in full. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02878, Gowan et al v. Field Asset Services, Inc. et al.

Business Services

June 12, 2023, 4:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Amy Gowan

John Gowan

Plaintiffs

Miller Shah LLP

defendants

Cyprexx Services, LLC

Field Asset Services, Inc.

Field Asset Services, LLC

Xome Field Services LLC

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches