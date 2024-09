News From Law.com

As early as next summer, court reporters in a dozen California counties may begin capturing proceedings while they work outside of courtrooms, under provisions of a bill signed into law on Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. AB 3013 will allow on a trial basis a small percentage of licensed shorthand reporters in 13 trial courts to work from another part of a courthouse where a matter is being heard, or, if court management agrees, another location entirely.

California

September 16, 2024, 7:54 PM