Governor Nominates Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero to Be...

Gov. Gavin Newsom has nominated Supreme Court Justice Patricia Guerrero, the first Latina to serve on California's high court, to replace Tani Cantil-Sakauye as chief justice. If confirmed, Guerrero would be the first Latina to lead the state judiciary. Newsom on Wednesday also chose Alameda County Superior Court Judge Kelli Evans to fill Guerrero's spot as associate justice. Evans, Newsom's former chief deputy legal affairs secretary, was just appointed to the trial court a year ago.

California

August 10, 2022, 5:50 PM