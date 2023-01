News From Law.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday proposed a largely status quo spending plan for California's judiciary despite projections of a $22.5 billion statewide budget deficit in the coming fiscal year. The 2023-24 budget plan, unveiled at a Sacramento news conference, includes $5.3 billion for the judicial branch, with the majority of that funding going to trial courts.

Government

January 10, 2023, 3:34 PM