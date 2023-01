News From Law.com

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday, giving him the option of calling in the Georgia National Guard in response to a violent protest in downtown Atlanta over the killing by authorities of an environmental activist said to have shot a state trooper. The declaration allows the Republican governor to call up to 1,000 Guard members over the next 15 days to help "subdue riot and unlawful assembly."

Georgia

January 26, 2023, 5:59 PM