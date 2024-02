News From Law.com

Massachusetts Gov. Maura T. Healey is coming under fire from the state's GOP for her latest nomination to fill a vacant seat on the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. On Wednesday, Healey, a Democrat, announced that she had nominated Massachusetts Appeals Court Associate Justice Gabrielle R. Wolohojian to fill a vacant seat on the state high court following the retirement of Associate Justice David A. Lowy on Feb. 3.

Massachusetts

February 08, 2024, 8:25 AM

