New Suit

The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands sued JPMorgan Chase Bank on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with an investigation into the sex trafficking activities of the late Jeffrey Epstein. The court case, backed by Motley Rice, alleges that JPMorgan knowingly enabled Epstein's enterprise to pay recruiters and victims as part of a human trafficking network and helped to conceal suspicious transactions. The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, restitution of ill-gotten gains, civil penalties and attorneys' fees and costs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the JPMorgan. The case is 1:22-cv-10904, Government of the United States Virgin Islands v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.