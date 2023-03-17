Removed To Federal Court

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and O'Neill & Borges on Friday removed an antitrust lawsuit against Eli Lilly, Express Scripts, Novo Nordisk, UnitedHealth Group, Sanofi and other drugmakers to Puerto Rico District Court. The suit, filed by the government of Puerto Rico, is part of a wave of cases accusing the defendants of conspiring to artificially drive up the cost of insulin. The case is 3:23-cv-01127, Government of Puerto Rico et al v. Eli Lilly and Company et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 17, 2023, 7:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Eli Lilly Export S. A.

Government of Puerto Rico

Sanofi-Aventis Puerto Rico Inc.

defendants

Eli Lilly and Company

Express Scripts, Inc.

Novo Nordisk, Inc.

Optumrx Inc.

Sanofi-Aventis U. S. LLC

Caremark Puerto Rico

Caremarkpcs Health LLC

defendant counsels

ONeill Borges

nature of claim: 890/