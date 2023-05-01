Who Got The Work

Novo Nordisk and UnitedHealth Group have tapped lawyers Arturo L. B. Hernandez-Gonzalez and Oreste Ricardo Ramos-Pruetzel of Pietrantoni Mendez & Alvarez; and Eric Perez-Ochoa of Adsuar Muniz Goyco Seda & Perez-Ochoa to fight a pending lawsuit. The case, filed March 17 in Puerto Rico District Court by the government of Puerto Rico, is part of a wave of cases accusing the defendants of conspiring to artificially drive up the cost of insulin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jay A. Garcia-Gregory, is 3:23-cv-01127, Government of Puerto Rico et al v. Eli Lilly and Company et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 01, 2023, 10:45 AM

