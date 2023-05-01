Who Got The Work
Novo Nordisk and UnitedHealth Group have tapped lawyers Arturo L. B. Hernandez-Gonzalez and Oreste Ricardo Ramos-Pruetzel of Pietrantoni Mendez & Alvarez; and Eric Perez-Ochoa of Adsuar Muniz Goyco Seda & Perez-Ochoa to fight a pending lawsuit. The case, filed March 17 in Puerto Rico District Court by the government of Puerto Rico, is part of a wave of cases accusing the defendants of conspiring to artificially drive up the cost of insulin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jay A. Garcia-Gregory, is 3:23-cv-01127, Government of Puerto Rico et al v. Eli Lilly and Company et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
May 01, 2023, 10:45 AM
Plaintiffs
- Eli Lilly Export S. A.
- Government of Puerto Rico
- Sanofi-Aventis Puerto Rico Inc.
Plaintiffs
- The Law Offices Of Andres W. Lopez, P.S.C.
defendants
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Eli Lilly Export S.A.
- Express Scripts, Inc.
- Novo Nordisk, Inc.
- Optumrx Inc.
- OptumRx, Inc.
- Sanofi-Aventis U. S. LLC
- Caremark Puerto Rico
- Caremarkpcs Health LLC
- CaremarkPCS Health, LLC
- Sanofi-Aventis Puerto Rico Inc.
defendant counsels
- Williams & Connolly
- Mcconnell Vald�s LLC
- Kirkland & Ellis
- Reichard & Escalera LLC
- Reichard & Escalera
- Jason Scherr
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
- ONeill Borges
- Lindsey Titus Levy
- Pietrantoni Mendez Alvarez
- Jones Day
- Rodriguez Marxuach, P.S.C.
- Rodriguez Marxuach Psc
- Adsuar Muniz Goyco Seda & Perez Ochoa Psc
