New Suit

Geico, an auto insurance company, sued Isidora Orozco Avila, Karl Bonham and other defendants Friday in California Central District Court over an insurance coverage dispute arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court case was brought by attorney Mark W. Hansen. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00170, Government Employees Insurance Company v. Old Towne Plumbing Heating & Air et al.