New Suit - Personal Injury

Geico filed an insurance lawsuit against Javin Myers and the United States of America in Louisiana Middle District Court on Friday. The complaint, seeking reimbursement for property damage claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Hannah, Colvin & Pipes. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00363, Government Employees Insurance Company v. Myers et al.

Insurance

May 12, 2023, 1:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Government Employees Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Hannah, Colvin & Pipes, LLP

defendants

Javin Myers

United States of America

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision