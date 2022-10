New Suit

Geico, an auto insurance company, sued Dolores Borrero, Mark Kane and Derrick Puente Tuesday in Colorado District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Pearl Schneider Young LLC, seeks a declaration that Geico has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02603, Government Employees Insurance Company v. Kane et al.