New Suit - Trade Secrets

Geico, an auto insurance company, filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint accuses former Geico systems analyst and software developer, Matthew Brennan, of taking GEICO’s trade secret source code files and posting them to the GitHub website, as well as misappropriating confidential information in favor of competitor, Clearcover Insurance Agency and Clearcover Insurance Company. Geico is backed by Hunton Andrews Kurth. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00793, Government Employees Insurance Company v. Clearcover Insurance Company et al.