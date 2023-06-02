New Suit - Insurance

Geico Indemnity Co. and related entities sued Tristate Psychological Injury Services, Gary Grody and other defendants Friday in New York Eastern District Court alleging insurance fraud. The court case, brought by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of engaging in a fraudulent kickback and referral scheme that involved billing the plaintiffs for medically unnecessary psychological evaluations for patients who had been in minor ‘fender bender’ accidents. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04091, Government Employees Insurance Company et al v. Tristate Psychological Injury Services, P.C. et al.

June 02, 2023, 12:59 PM

Plaintiffs

GEICO Casualty Company

GEICO General Insurance Company

GEICO Indemnity Company

Government Employees Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Rivkin Radler

defendants

Gary Grody a/k/a Lance Grody

John Doe Defendants 1-10

Scott Lloyd, Ph.D

Scott Lloyd, Ph.D. (A Sole Proprietorship)

Tristate Psychological Injury Services, P.C.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct