Geico Indemnity Co. and related entities sued Tristate Psychological Injury Services, Gary Grody and other defendants Friday in New York Eastern District Court alleging insurance fraud. The court case, brought by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of engaging in a fraudulent kickback and referral scheme that involved billing the plaintiffs for medically unnecessary psychological evaluations for patients who had been in minor ‘fender bender’ accidents. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04091, Government Employees Insurance Company et al v. Tristate Psychological Injury Services, P.C. et al.
Insurance
June 02, 2023, 12:59 PM