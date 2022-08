New Suit

Auto insurer Geico sued David Catacora and other defendants Thursday in New Jersey District Court for allegedly submitting $790,000 in fraudulent claims for medical services. The lawsuit was filed by Rivkin Radler. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05178, Government Employees Insurance Company et al v. Susan J. Polino PhD. (A Sole Proprietorship) et al.