New Suit

Rivkin Radler filed a civil RICO lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Geico. The suit targets Dr. Sheila Soman, Citiwide NY Funding Group and other defendants accused of filing over $590,000 in fraudulent claims for services allegedly provided for automobile accident victims. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01526, Government Employees Insurance Company et al v. Soman et al.