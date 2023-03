New Suit

Geico sued James K. Chang M.D., JKC Pain Mgt LLC and other defendants Monday in New York Eastern District Court for civil RICO claims. The court action, seeking to recover more than $1.6 million, accuses the defendants of submitting fraudulent claims for services allegedly provided for automobile accident victims. The complaint was filed by Rivkin Radler. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01904, Government Employees Insurance Company, et al v. Piazza et al.