Geico and the Government Employees Insurance Co. sued One Oak Orthopaedic & Spine Group, Middletown Spine and Joint Care and other defendants in New York Eastern District Court for civil RICO claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit, brought by Rivkin Radler, seeks to recover over $3.4 million for an alleged scheme orchestrated by medical providers who utilized billing codes indicating medically necessary care for minor injuries to take advantage of New York's no-fault accident insurance coverage laws. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04388, Government Employees Insurance Company, et al v. One Oak Medical Group, LLC et al.

June 14, 2023, 3:03 PM

Plaintiffs

GEICO Casualty Company

GEICO General Insurance Company

Geico Indemnity Company,

Government Employees Insurance Company,

Plaintiffs

Rivkin Radler

defendants

Faisal Mahmood, M.D.

Jack R. Dugo, Jr, D.C.

Middletown Spine and Joint Care, LLC

One Oak Medical Group, LLC

One Oak Orthopaedic & Spine Group, LLC

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims