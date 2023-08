New Suit - Civil RICO

Rivkin Radler filed a civil RICO lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Geico. The suit takes aim at Newline RX and Felix Gluck for allegedly submitting over $1 million in fraudulent pharmaceutical billing claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05972, Government Employees Insurance Company et al v. Newline Rx Inc. et al.

Insurance

August 07, 2023, 6:27 PM

Plaintiffs

GEICO Casualty Company

GEICO General Insurance Company

GEICO Indemnity Company

Government Employees Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Rivkin Radler

Alexandra Cusano

defendants

Felix Gluck

John Doe Nos. 1 through 5

Newline Rx Inc.

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims