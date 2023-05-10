New Suit
Geico filed a civil RICO lawsuit against MC Physical Therapy and other defendants in New York Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, filed by Rivkin Radler, seeks $3 million for allegedly fraudulent medical billing claims. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03536, Government Employees Insurance Company et al v. MC Physical Therapy, P.C. et al.
Insurance
May 10, 2023, 7:59 PM
Plaintiffs
- GEICO Casualty Company
- GEICO General Insurance Company
- GEICO Indemnity Company
- Government Employees Insurance Company
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Better Hands Physical Therapy, P.C.
- Go Flex Rehab Physical Therapy, P.C.
- Ja Physical Therapy, P.C.
- Jeva Physical Therapy, P.C.
- John Doe Defendants 1 - 10
- Joseph Edwin Villacorte Abrenica, P.T.
- Kristine May Parcon, P.T.
- Lyn Johnson Ballener, P.T.
- MC Physical Therapy, P.C.
- Michelle Nesas Cuarda, P.T.
- Raine M. Pesidas Physical Therapy, P.C.
- Raine Marie Mendiola Pesidas, P.T.
nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims