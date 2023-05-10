New Suit

Geico filed a civil RICO lawsuit against MC Physical Therapy and other defendants in New York Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, filed by Rivkin Radler, seeks $3 million for allegedly fraudulent medical billing claims. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03536, Government Employees Insurance Company et al v. MC Physical Therapy, P.C. et al.

