New Suit

Geico filed a civil RICO lawsuit against MC Physical Therapy and other defendants in New York Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, filed by Rivkin Radler, seeks $3 million for allegedly fraudulent medical billing claims. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03536, Government Employees Insurance Company et al v. MC Physical Therapy, P.C. et al.

Insurance

May 10, 2023, 7:59 PM

Plaintiffs

GEICO Casualty Company

GEICO General Insurance Company

GEICO Indemnity Company

Government Employees Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Rivkin Radler

defendants

Better Hands Physical Therapy, P.C.

Go Flex Rehab Physical Therapy, P.C.

Ja Physical Therapy, P.C.

Jeva Physical Therapy, P.C.

John Doe Defendants 1 - 10

Joseph Edwin Villacorte Abrenica, P.T.

Kristine May Parcon, P.T.

Lyn Johnson Ballener, P.T.

MC Physical Therapy, P.C.

Michelle Nesas Cuarda, P.T.

Raine M. Pesidas Physical Therapy, P.C.

Raine Marie Mendiola Pesidas, P.T.

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims