New Suit

Geico filed a lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court targeting Dr. Anukware Ketosugbo for allegedly filing claims for fraudulent medical services. The court action, filed by Rivkin Radler, seeks to recover over $105,000, as well as a declaration that Geico has no duty to reimburse $1.1 million in additional charges. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06395, Government Employees Insurance Company et al v. Ketosugbo et al.