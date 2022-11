New Suit

Geico, an auto insurance company, sued Allmed Merchandise & Trading Inc. and Albert Katanov Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court for civil RICO claims. The court case, filed by Rivkin Radler, seeks to recover over $228,000 that the defendants have wrongfully obtained from Geico by submitting fraudulent no-fault insurance charges. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07153, Government Employees Insurance Company et al v. Katanov et al.