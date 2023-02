New Suit

Geico filed a lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court seeking to recover over $560,000 for allegedly fraudulent medical service claims. The court action, brought by Rivkin Radler, targets Green Power New York, Dr. Konstantinos Koutelos and other defendants. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01304, Government Employees Insurance Company et al v. Green Power New York LLC et al.