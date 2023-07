New Suit

Geico, an auto insurance company, sued Avenue Medical Care Billing Services and other defendants Monday in New York Eastern District Court for civil RICO claims. The court action, filed by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or medically necessary. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05250, Government Employees Insurance Company et al v. Gelb et al.

Insurance

July 10, 2023, 3:41 PM

Plaintiffs

GEICO Casualty Company

GEICO General Insurance Company

GEICO Indemnity Company

Government Employees Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Rivkin Radler

defendants

Avenue Medical Care Billing Services, Inc.

Avenue Medical Care, P.C.

Jean-Pierre Barakat, M.D.

John Doe Defendants 1-10

Medical Consultation Services & Billing, Inc.

Medical Evaluation Services & Billing, Inc.

Phyllis Seidler Gelb, M.D.

Svetlana Kovaleva a/k/a Melana Kay

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims