New Suit

Rivkin Radler filed a civil RICO lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit targets Adjust for Life Chiropractic, orthopedic surgeon Gabriel Dassa and other defendants accused of filing over $150,000 in fraudulent claims for services allegedly provided for automobile accident victims. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10531, Government Employees Insurance Company et al v. Datta et al.