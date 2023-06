New Suit - Insurance Fraud

Geico Indemnity Co. and related entities sued Cool Med Supply Inc. and other defendants Monday in New York Eastern District Court seeking to recover more than $525,000. The court action, filed by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of submitting fraudulent insurance charges for medically unnecessary equipment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04316, Government Employees Insurance Company et al v. Cool Med Supply, Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 12, 2023, 6:20 PM

GEICO Casualty Company

GEICO General Insurance Company

GEICO Indemnity Company

Government Employees Insurance Company

Rivkin Radler

Cool Med Supply, Inc.

John Doe Defendants "1" through "10"

Orit Davidov

Peaceful Health Supplies, Inc.

Ruben Abrams

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims