New Suit

Geico, an auto insurance company, sued Medical Evaluation Sevices & Billing Inc., Medical Consultation Services & Billing Inc. and other defendants Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court for civil RICO claims. The lawsuit, filed by Rivkin Radler, seeks to recover over $3 million for alleged fraudulent billing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04605, Government Employees Insurance Company et al v. Clarke et al.

Insurance

June 21, 2023, 2:04 PM

Plaintiffs

GEICO Casualty Company

GEICO General Insurance Company

GEICO Indemnity Company

Government Employees Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Rivkin Radler

defendants

Colin Clarke MD P.C.

Colin Clarke, M.D.

John Doe Defendants 1-10

Medical Consultation Services & Billing, Inc.

Medical Evaluation Services & Billing, Inc.

Svetlana Kovaleva a/k/a Melana Kay

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims