Geico, an auto insurance company, sued Caplet Pharmacy Inc. and Stanislav Masheyev Friday in New York Eastern District Court for civil RICO claims. The court action, filed by Rivkin Radler, seeks to recover over $700,000 and accuses the defendant of exploiting New York's 'no-fault' car accident laws. The suit contends that the defendant submitted over $1.4 million of fraudulent billing listing duplicative pharmaceuticals claimed to be medically necessary. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04472, Government Employees Insurance Company v. Caplet Pharmacy Inc.

June 16, 2023, 4:48 PM

