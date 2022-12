New Suit

Geico filed an insurance fraud lawsuit against Jean-Pierre Barakat, Patriot Medical Care and other defendants on Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of conducting a scheme to bill for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07532, Government Employees Insurance Co. et al. v. Barakat et al.