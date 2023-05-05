A handful of Geico subsidiaries sued Avk RX Inc., Irina Aronova and other defendants Friday in New York Eastern District Court for civil RICO claims. The lawsuit, filed by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of submitting more than $2.3 million in fraudulent pharmaceutical billing for medically unnecessary topical pain products to the plaintiffs. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03409, Government Employees Insurance Company et al v. Avonora Inc. et al.
Insurance
May 05, 2023, 3:27 PM