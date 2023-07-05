New Suit

Geico, an auto insurance company, sued Apple Chiropractic of NY and other defendants Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court for civil RICO claims. The court action, filed by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or medically necessary. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05075, Government Employees Insurance Company et al v. Apple Chiropractic of NY, P.C. et al.

Insurance

July 05, 2023, 5:01 PM

Plaintiffs

GEICO Casualty Company

GEICO General Insurance Company

GEICO Indemnity Company

Government Employees Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Rivkin Radler

defendants

Anthony Michael Riotto, D.C.

Apple Chiropractic of NY, P.C.

Dr. Riotto Chiropractic, P.C.

John Doe Defendants 1-10

Tristate Chiropractic of Si, P.C.

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims