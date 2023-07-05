Geico, an auto insurance company, sued Apple Chiropractic of NY and other defendants Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court for civil RICO claims. The court action, filed by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or medically necessary. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05075, Government Employees Insurance Company et al v. Apple Chiropractic of NY, P.C. et al.
Insurance
July 05, 2023, 5:01 PM