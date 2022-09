New Suit

Auto insurer Geico sued Halifax Chiropractic & Injury Clinic Inc. and other medical providers Monday in Florida Middle District Court for civil RICO claims. The suit, filed by Smith, Gambrell & Russell, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-01711, Government Employees Insurance Co. et al v. Utter et al.