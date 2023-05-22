New Suit - Contract
Geico filed a lawsuit alleging breach of settlement agreement Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Rivkin Radler, seeks over $2.7 million from Preferred Injury Physicians and other defendants in connection with an underlying civil RICO judgment. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00943, Government Employees Insurance Co. et al v. Travis Utter et al.
Insurance
May 22, 2023, 3:15 PM
Plaintiffs
- GEICO Casualty Co.
- GEICO General Insurance Company
- GEICO Indemnity Co.
- Government Employees Insurance Co.
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Halifax Chiropractic & Injury Clinic, Inc.
- No Utter Way d/b/a Preferred Injury Physicians, Inc.
- Preferred Injury Physicians of Brandon, Inc.
- Preferred Injury Physicians of East Orlando, Inc.
- Preferred Injury Physicians of Kissimmee, Inc.
- Preferred Injury Physicians of Orange City, Inc. d/b/a Preferred Injury Physicians of Deltona
- Preferred Injury Physicians of St. Peterburg, Inc.
- Preferred Injury Physicians of Temple Terrace, Inc.
- Preferred Injury Physicians of Town & Country, Inc.
- Preferred Injury Physicians of Wesley Chapel, Inc.
- Ronald Jack Travis Utter, D.C.
- Utter Corp.
nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract