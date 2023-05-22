New Suit - Contract

Geico filed a lawsuit alleging breach of settlement agreement Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Rivkin Radler, seeks over $2.7 million from Preferred Injury Physicians and other defendants in connection with an underlying civil RICO judgment. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00943, Government Employees Insurance Co. et al v. Travis Utter et al.

Insurance

May 22, 2023, 3:15 PM

Plaintiffs

GEICO Casualty Co.

GEICO General Insurance Company

GEICO Indemnity Co.

Government Employees Insurance Co.

Plaintiffs

Rivkin Radler

defendants

Halifax Chiropractic & Injury Clinic, Inc.

No Utter Way d/b/a Preferred Injury Physicians, Inc.

Preferred Injury Physicians of Brandon, Inc.

Preferred Injury Physicians of East Orlando, Inc.

Preferred Injury Physicians of Kissimmee, Inc.

Preferred Injury Physicians of Orange City, Inc. d/b/a Preferred Injury Physicians of Deltona

Preferred Injury Physicians of St. Peterburg, Inc.

Preferred Injury Physicians of Temple Terrace, Inc.

Preferred Injury Physicians of Town & Country, Inc.

Preferred Injury Physicians of Wesley Chapel, Inc.

Ronald Jack Travis Utter, D.C.

Utter Corp.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract