Geico filed an insurance fraud lawsuit against Prestige Health Center, Clifford Acupuncture & Herb and other defendants on Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03468, Government Employees Insurance Co. et al. v. Prestige Health Center PC et al.
Insurance
June 27, 2023, 4:10 PM