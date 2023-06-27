New Suit

Geico filed an insurance fraud lawsuit against Prestige Health Center, Clifford Acupuncture & Herb and other defendants on Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03468, Government Employees Insurance Co. et al. v. Prestige Health Center PC et al.

Insurance

June 27, 2023, 4:10 PM

Plaintiffs

GEICO Casualty Co.

GEICO General Insurance Company

GEICO Indemnity Co.

Government Employees Insurance Co.

Plaintiffs

Rivkin Radler

defendants

Clifford Acupuncture & Herb, PC

Comprehensive Pain Medicine And Anesthesia Group Professional Association

Comprehensive Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation Of New Jersey PC

David Zelefsky, M.D.

Ji Yong Kim, L.Ac.

Prestige Health Center, PC

Roman Kosiborod, M.D.

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims