Geico filed an insurance fraud lawsuit against Atlas Chiropractic, Hamilton Pain and Rehab Associates and other defendants on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02338, Government Employees Insurance Co. et al. v. Natale et al.
Insurance
April 27, 2023, 6:23 PM