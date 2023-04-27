New Suit

Geico filed an insurance fraud lawsuit against Atlas Chiropractic, Hamilton Pain and Rehab Associates and other defendants on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02338, Government Employees Insurance Co. et al. v. Natale et al.

Insurance

April 27, 2023, 6:23 PM

Plaintiffs

GEICO Casualty Co.

GEICO General Insurance Company

GEICO Indemnity Co.

Government Employees Insurance Co.

Plaintiffs

Rivkin Radler

defendants

Abhijeet Rastogi, M.D.

Adam J. Benn, D.C.

Anthony R. Dipastina, D.C.

Atlas Chiropractic, LLC

Chiropractic And Rehab Exercise Center Of South Jersey, LLC

Hamilton Pain And Rehab Associates, LLC

Kieran A. Slevin, M.D.

Michael Natale, Ph.D.

Michael Natale, Ph.D., LLC

Steve Alberti, D.C.

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims